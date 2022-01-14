No Thursday game doesn't make the pickings any easier

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates along with teammates Kenny Moore II (23) and Khari Willis after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis.

 Aaron Doster

Defensive MVP

Darius Leonard, Linebacker<p>

A first-team All-Pro for the third time in four seasons, Leonard led the NFL with eight forced fumbles and added four interceptions and three fumble recoveries to reclaim his crown as the "Takeaway King."

