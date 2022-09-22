Colts Jaguars Football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 24-0.

 Gary McCullough - freelancer, FR171182 AP

QB Matt Ryan<p>

While the veteran passer is not solely to blame for his struggles, he has turned the ball over far too often with four interceptions and one lost fumble. The Colts need better ball security from their leader.

Tags

Trending Video