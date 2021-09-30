Colts Lions Football

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Mark Glowinski on the sidelines during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

 Duane Burleson

Mark Glowinski | RG

Continuing a season-long slump, Glowinski struggled against the Titans. According to Pro Football Focus, he surrendered six quarterback pressures, one sack and one QB hit against a hobbled Carson Wentz.

