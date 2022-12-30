Chargers Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers' Khalil Mack (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

QB Nick Foles<p>

Making his first start for the Colts, the veteran quarterback threw three interceptions and was sacked seven times Monday against the Chargers. It was his first start in a calendar year.

