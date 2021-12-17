Zach Pascal, wide receiver<p>
A breakout performer in 2019 and 2020, Pascal has just one game with 50 or more receiving yards this season, and he hasn't topped 12 receiving yards in his past four outings.
Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: December 17, 2021 @ 12:03 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.