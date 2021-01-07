Colts' Rivers embraces his 7th, perhaps final, playoff run

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks off the field after throwing an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy

Philip Rivers | QB

It's been a solid season for the 39-year-old, but the last two weeks have been mediocre. He's completed 62.3% of his passes for 434 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and an 80.9 quarterback rating.

Tags

Trending Video