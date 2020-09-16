Xavier Rhodes | CB
Heading into a matchup against his former teammates in Minnesota, Rhodes had just two tackles and zero passes defended in the Week 1 loss at Jacksonville. He also was beaten by Keelan Cole on the 22-yard go-ahead TD pass.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.