Colts Texans Football

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Pryor looks to block against the Texans on Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston.

 Matt Patterson | Associated Press

OT Matt Pryor<p>

After struggling again in his move from left tackle to right tackle, Pryor is tied for the NFL lead with five sacks surrendered this season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Colts have allowed 21 sacks total.

Tags

Trending Video