Colts Titans Football

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne | Associated Press

Nyheim Hines | Running Back<p>

Hines hasn't had more than 10 touches in a game this season, but he's averaging a career-low 3.4 yards per carry. He's also struggled in the return game with a 5.4-yard average on nine punts.

