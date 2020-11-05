Rodrigo Blankenship | K <p>
The rookie kicker has been a scoring machine with 66 points through the first seven games. But if there was one area of concern coming out of last week's win at Detroit, it might be Hot Rod's two missed extra points.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.