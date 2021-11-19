Offensive Line<p>
According to Pro Football Focus, quarterback Carson Wentz was pressured 12 times on 34 dropbacks despite the fact he was sacked just once Sunday. Indy didn't do a good enough job diagnosing and blocking blitzes.
