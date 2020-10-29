WR T.Y. Hilton
Through six games, Hilton is averaging just 12.1 yards per reception -- the second-lowest total of his career -- and has yet to score a touchdown. He had just one catch for 11 yards against Cincinnati.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.