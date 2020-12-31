Rock Ya-Sin | CB
The second-year defender continues to split time with veteran T.J. Carrie and struggle in coverage. Opposing QBs have completed 67.2% of their passes for 594 yards and two TDs when targeting Ya-Sin this season.
