The Latest: NFC East will produce sub-.500 champ next week

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

 Don Wright

Rock Ya-Sin | CB

The second-year defender continues to split time with veteran T.J. Carrie and struggle in coverage. Opposing QBs have completed 67.2% of their passes for 594 yards and two TDs when targeting Ya-Sin this season.

