Sept. 8 at Chargers Chargers 30, Colts 24 (OT)
Sept. 15 at Titans Colts 19, Titans 17
Sept. 22 vs. Falcons Colts 27, Falcons 24
Sept. 29 vs. Raiders Raiders 31, Colts 24
Oct. 6 at Chiefs Colts 19, Chiefs 13
Oct. 20 vs. Texans Colts 30, Texans 23
Oct. 27 vs. Broncos Colts 15, Broncos 13
Nov. 3 at Steelers Steelers 26, Colts 24
Nov. 10 vs. Dolphins 4:05 p.m., CBS
Nov. 17 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 21 at Texans 8:20 p.m., Fox
Dec. 1 vs. Titans 1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 8 at Buccaneers 1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 16 at Saints 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 22 vs. Panthers 1 p.m., Fox
Dec. 29 at Jaguars 1 p.m., CBS
