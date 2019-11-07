Sept. 8 at Chargers Chargers 30, Colts 24 (OT)

Sept. 15 at Titans Colts 19, Titans 17

Sept. 22 vs. Falcons Colts 27, Falcons 24

Sept. 29 vs. Raiders Raiders 31, Colts 24

Oct. 6 at Chiefs Colts 19, Chiefs 13

Oct. 20 vs. Texans Colts 30, Texans 23

Oct. 27 vs. Broncos Colts 15, Broncos 13

Nov. 3 at Steelers Steelers 26, Colts 24

Nov. 10 vs. Dolphins 4:05 p.m., CBS

Nov. 17 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 21 at Texans 8:20 p.m., Fox

Dec. 1 vs. Titans 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 8 at Buccaneers 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 16 at Saints 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 22 vs. Panthers 1 p.m., Fox

Dec. 29 at Jaguars 1 p.m., CBS

