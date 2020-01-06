HIGH SCHOOLS
Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament
Alexandria at Elwood, 8 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Pendleton Heights, 8 p.m.
Frankton at Lapel, 8 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Anderson, 8 p.m.
Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament
Alexandria at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Anderson, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
