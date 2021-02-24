LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Union at Shenandoah, 6:30 p.m.

Cowan at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NBA -- Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Kent State at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Maryland at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Florida State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 8 p.m.

NCAA’s Men’s Basketball -- Michigan at Indiana, noon; Central Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Toledo, noon; Indiana at Ohio State, 3 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

