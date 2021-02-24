HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Union at Shenandoah, 6:30 p.m.
Cowan at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Kent State at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Maryland at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Florida State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Penn State, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 8 p.m.
NCAA’s Men’s Basketball -- Michigan at Indiana, noon; Central Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Toledo, noon; Indiana at Ohio State, 3 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.