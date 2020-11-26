HIGH SCHOOLS
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
Friday
NCAA Football -- Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Ohio, noon
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Ball State at Toledo, noon; Maryland at Indiana, noon; Rutgers at Purdue, 4 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Sunday
NFL Football -- Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Eastern Illinois at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Detroit, 2 p.m.; Duquesne at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; North Alabama at Purdue, 6 p.m.
