HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

NFL — Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m.

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Nicholls at Indiana, noon; Milwaukee at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Tennessee at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA — Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Howard at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Illinois-Chicago, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Detroit at Butler, 7 p.m.

ECHL — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you