HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Eastbrook at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Texas A&M Corpus Christi at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.; Northern Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Illinois, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Evansville at Butler, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

NBA – Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Friday

No events scheduled

Saturday

NCAA Football – Ball State vs. Georgia State at Montgomery, Alabama, 2:30 p.m.

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

