HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Semistate at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Tennis
State Finals at Zionsville Indoor Tennis Center
Semifinals, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Football
Anderson at Bluffton, 1:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at Hanover, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Earlham at Anderson, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Illinois at Purdue, noon; Ohio at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
USL Conference Quarterfinals -- New York Red Bulls at Indy Eleven, 7:30 p.m.
ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No events scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.