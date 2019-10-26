LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Semistate at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Tennis

State Finals at Zionsville Indoor Tennis Center

Semifinals, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Football

Anderson at Bluffton, 1:30 p.m.

Soccer (Men)

Anderson at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer (Women)

Anderson at Hanover, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Earlham at Anderson, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Illinois at Purdue, noon; Ohio at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

USL Conference Quarterfinals -- New York Red Bulls at Indy Eleven, 7:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No events scheduled

