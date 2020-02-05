ANDERSON — The new owners of the former Courtyard Apartments have found hidden expenses that will add $1 million to the renovation project.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted Tuesday to add the now named Bingham Square Apartments to the tax increment financing plan for the city.
Inclusion of the property into the TIF plan has to be approved by both the Anderson Plan Commission and the Anderson City Council before final approval by the Redevelopment Commission.
Eventually a tax increment financing bond could be sought to pay for the additional improvements to the apartment complex, with the increase in assessed value paying off the bond.
Ron Plichta of Property Resources Associates said they purchased the apartments in the 2700 block of West 16th Street last September.
He said the original cost to renovate the 129 units and to purchase the property was $816,000.
Plichta said there was a lot of hidden damage when they took ownership and the cost has increased to an estimated $1.9 million.
Property Resources Associates has resurfaced the parking lots, improved all the entrances and hallways, is replacing all the windows and repainting the exterior, he said.
Plichta said the playground equipment will be replaced this year.
“The sewer lines have to replaced,” he said. “Some of the vacant units needed new furnaces.”
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Courtyard Apartments has been a problem property for a long time.
“We were concerned about the living conditions,” he said. “They are stabilizing the property and those round it.”
Winkler said other potential investors considered purchasing the apartment complex and decided it would be too expensive.
Plichta said the previous owners turned off the flow of natural gas to the complex last March and the only gas was for the hot water heaters.
Richard Symmes, president of the Redevelopment Commission, added several people tried to buy and renovate the property before Property Resources made the purchase.
“Our backs are against the wall,” he said.
Plichta said the apartments will be available for tenants on subsidized housing.
The tenants will have the option of paying rent with utilities included in the price or without the utilities included.
Other business
• The commission approved for Winkler to get an environmental study and title search completed for the possible purchase of the former Clark Station on Nichol Avenue near Brentwood Drive.
• The commission voted to hire Mike Austin as its attorney replacing Ann Marie Bauer, who has served as legal counsel for more than a decade.
ARC member Danny McGhee made a motion to consider retaining Bauer, but it didn’t receive a second.
“Is there a reason why Ann Marie Bauer is being replaced?” he asked. “She has the legal expertise and has reached out to commission members.”
Symmes said the majority of the commission members decided to take a different direction.
