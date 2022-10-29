ANDERSON — The local Democratic Party is hoping to break the majority of the members on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners.
The board has consisted of three members since the 2016 election when Jeff Hardin lost to Mike Phipps.
First-time candidate Steve Gaiser is running against Republican Olivia Pratt, who was elected Madison County Clerk four years ago.
The Board of Commissioners serves as the executive branch of county government, overseeing day-to-day operations.
As clerk, Pratt has been instrumental in implementing vote centers for county elections.
“I would like to work with the sheriff on things that can be done to reduce crime across the county,” Pratt said of one of her goals. “We can look at what other counties have done, including Delaware County, which is trying to curb homelessness.”
Pratt said she wants to increase efficiencies in county government and to have better communication with the public.
She said another goal is to find ways to bring in and retain county employees in the future.
Concerning the new jail project, Pratt said she recently did a walk-through of the current facility with Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
“We’re overdue for a new jail,” she said.
Pratt said many of the plans are already being formulated, but she intends to monitor the costs of the project.
Gaiser is a five-year employee with the Madison County Highway Department and worked 20 years in management with the Elsa Corp. in Elwood.
“I would work with local leaders and nonprofit organizations to help the growing population here in the county,” he said.
Gaiser said he wants to work on the county’s infrastructure, but not limit those efforts to drainage, bridge maintenance and road improvements.
He said the county’s new jail should include a drug and mental health rehabilitation center to help repeat offenders break their habits to become productive members of the community.
Both Gaiser and Pratt said they view the position as a full-time job.
“I’ve said from day one that I’d be a full-time commissioner,” Gaiser said.
Pratt said the commissioners are on call around the clock, seven days a week.
“I will approach the job as a full-time position,” Pratt said.
Pratt said during her four years as clerk, she has built good relationships with other elected officials and department heads.
“I bring my experience over the last four years as clerk,” she said. “There will be a learning curve, but I’ve attended as many commissioner meetings as possible to know the issues that will carry over to next year.
“I want to serve the county and as a commissioner, I can help people more than in the clerk’s office,” Pratt said.
Gaiser said he is honest, hardworking, sincere and has integrity.
“I’m passionate about Madison County and only want what’s best for everyone who calls it home,” he said. “I’m willing to listen to all residents.”