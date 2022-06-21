ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners have approved two contracts for safety upgrades to the county’s work release center.
David Kane, director of the Madison County Community Corrections Complex, said Tuesday they were ready to move forward with the redesign of the work release center.
Kane said Fredericks Inc. will make repairs to the exterior of the building caused when a vehicle struck the facility and a new entry way at a cost of $139,570.
He said most of the exterior work cost is being covered through an insurance claim.
Kane said K&K Welding & Fabrication, Alexandria, is being awarded a contract in the amount of $126,099 for a redesign of the interior of the building.
He said a portion of the work is to create a “safe room” with reinforced walls and bullet-proof glass in the event of an attack inside the facility.
The redesign will have people sentenced to the work release center entering and exiting the dormitory through separate doors in the future.
Madison County officials earlier this year approved an appropriation of $235,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the remodeling work.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said county officials are exploring other methods to limit heavy trucks from using County Road 1050 South.
“Last fall we passed an ordinance to keep trucks off the road,” she said. “A weight ordinance is difficult to enforce.”
She said the county has contacted GPS and trucking companies in an effort to keep trucks from using the county road.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said it would cost the county a significant amount of money to purchase scales that could be used in a court hearing.
Bastin said the county is considering new signage to deter trucks from using the road.
In other business, the commissioners appointed Jenny Chambers as the new director of Central Dispatch to replace Brent Jensen who resigned.
Chambers is a former deputy director of the Dispatch Center and has most recently been the security director of the Madison County Work Release Center.
She has been a county employee since 2015.