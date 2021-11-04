ANDERSON — Another step in the process of constructing a new Madison County jail was completed with the establishment of an advisory committee.
The Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution for the formation of a committee that will consist of elected officials and members of the community.
The resolution was tabled at the Oct. 19 meeting when Commissioner Kelly Gaskill would not second the motion made by Commissioner Darlene Likens to pass the resolution to establish the committee.
Gaskill voted for the resolution this week after being given assurances by Commissioner John Richwine that the names of those appointed would be made public.
Gaskill said her only concern was that Richwine, as president, would be making the appointments.
Richwine said he would bring back to the full Board of County Commissioners the names of the community members and officials appointed to the advisory committee.
Richwine said he has the names of four community members that are being considered for appointment and that the advisory committee will consist of more than nine members.
The resolution didn’t include a specific number of people that would serve on the committee.
It did include Richwine, a member of the Madison County Council and representatives from the Sheriff’s Department, Unified Court system and Community Corrections.
The committee will be involved in the process for the construction of a new $86 million, 450-bed jail.
In other business, the commissioners approved a resolution that requires county employees to receive cybersecurity training.
County Attorney Jeff Graham said the resolution requires the training for any employee using the county’s computer system to prevent cyber attacks and “fishing” emails seeking to gain access to the county’s computer network.
The resolution requires the employees to complete the training or their internet usage will be suspended.
