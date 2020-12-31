Commissioners, council butt heads over funds

Despite the Republican Party being in control of the executive and fiscal branches of Madison County government, 2020 was a year of dysfunction.
The Madison County Board of County Commissioners and the Madison County Council were at odds throughout the year on a number of issues.
The disagreement between the two elected bodies having the most impact on the functioning of county government was the amount paid for legal representation.
The County Council approved $150,000 in the 2020 budget to cover the expenses to retain the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.
But during the year the council denied several of the commissioners' requests for additional funding. Meanwhile, the law firm's legal costs approached $500,000.
A point of contention was the lawsuit filed by two local residents over new boundaries approved by the commissioners for the three commissioner districts.
The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled the newly drawn district lines were in effect and the county is seeking payment of more than $157,000 from the two individuals to cover the county’s legal costs.
The disagreement among the Republicans became heightened when incumbent Mike Phipps was defeated by Darlene Likens in the party's June primary.
In November, Likens was elected commissioner and will serve with Kelly Gaskill and John Richwine, who won reelection.
With the change in the composition of the Board of Commissioners, it is expected that a new county attorney will be hired after Jan. 1.
At one point the commissioners delayed payment for highway department equipment after claiming that the legal process was not followed.
That issue was eventually resolved when the county reopened the bid process with local companies again submitting the lowest bid.
The County Council also eliminated the position of county administrator and Drainage Board coordinator to pay for legal costs.
Included in the 2021 budget is funding for the hiring of a county administrator.
When a renewed funding request was denied in September, Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, and Commissioner Mike Phipps wouldn’t vote on several requests and two housing developments without advice from legal counsel.
By that time, the council had voided the contract with Bose McKinney & Evans.
With no legal representation, Gaskill wouldn’t sign the documents for the county to receive $4.2 million in CARES Act funding as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
That issue was resolved in November when the council approved an additional $30,000 to cover the legal costs for the final two months of the year.