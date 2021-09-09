ANDERSON, Ind. — Against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement and increased public awareness of systemic racism, some communities across the country are considering whether to declare racism a threat to public health.
At least three Indiana communities — Indianapolis, Evansville and St. Joseph County — have already adopted such resolutions.
A fourth — Anderson — recently sent a resolution to the mayor's desk after a protracted debate at a city council meeting. After two hours of discussion and a defeated motion to table the proposal, the council approved the resolution by an 8-1 vote.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, reaffirmed and cast in sharp relief the emergency nature of these pre-existing inequities caused by systemic racism,” the resolution reads.
Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes, D-at large, said the resolution was brought by the local Black Nurses Association.
The resolution calls for the mayor’s office to work in partnership with the Madison County Health Department and all city departments to work to implement eight strategies to combat racism as a public health crisis.
Councilman Jon Bell, R-3rd District, said the resolution was reckless in demanding passage without further study, and that any vote should be delayed. He said each issue should be addressed separately and in conjunction with the mayor’s office.
Tina Baxter, president of the Black Nurses Association of Anderson, said the community should feel an urgency to pass the resolution and address systemic racism that leads to inequities in health care.
“We’re talking about real lives and real people," she said. "We need to address the barriers in our community. We need to address all these issues. Racism is a part of that equation.”
Baxter suggested that a commission could be created in Anderson to begin to address the problem and bring an end to racism.
“No one wants to acknowledge the elephant in the room,” she said. “We want Anderson to join our fight.”
Here are the eight points of the resolution:
• Develop policies to dismantle systemic racism.
• Develop a plan to address the cause of inequities.
• Identify problems and solutions for those historically not receiving adequate health care.
• Provide data that documents health care inequities in Anderson and Madison County.
• Collect data to understand the impact of racism on local health, including jobs, housing, transportation and education.
• Focus on meeting the needs of the community.
• Develop direct programs to address the negative impact of racism on health care.
• Advocate for state and federal funding to combat systemic racism.
In Anderson, Madison County, throughout Indiana and across the country, people of color generally have, compared to the overall population, higher rates of heart disease, shorter life expectancy and higher infant mortality.
