GriefShare Recovery Class starts Sept. 5
ANDERSON — Anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one, a GriefShare Recovery Group Class by Celebration Church at Arrow Heights will take place online (Zoom) beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and ending Nov. 21, on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. for 13 weeks.
To obtain more information contact Pastor Juanita Swift at 765-620-3113 or email at ccahgriefshare@gmail.com. Spaces are limited. Call or e-mail to reserve your space.
Legion hosting Thursday dance
CHESTERFIELD — On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield, will sponsor a dance.
D.J. will be Buddy Patterson. The dance starts at 6 p.m.
The Herald Bulletin