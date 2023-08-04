LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Alzheimer’s group meeting canceled

ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group that meets at Community Hospital Education Center will not meet on Aug. 10, at 2 p.m.

The next meeting will be Sept. 14.

Information: alzsupport@community.com.

Free tickets courtesy of Pluto TV

ALEXANDRIA — Pluto TV is providing free tickets to a couple of weekend shows at the Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Tickets for “TMNT Mutant Mayhem” and “MEG 2: The Trench” need to be claimed online.

Go to the Alex Theatre’s Facebook page to obtain tickets.

