Alzheimer’s group meeting canceled
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group that meets at Community Hospital Education Center will not meet on Aug. 10, at 2 p.m.
The next meeting will be Sept. 14.
Information: alzsupport@community.com.
Free tickets courtesy of Pluto TV
ALEXANDRIA — Pluto TV is providing free tickets to a couple of weekend shows at the Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Tickets for “TMNT Mutant Mayhem” and “MEG 2: The Trench” need to be claimed online.
Go to the Alex Theatre’s Facebook page to obtain tickets.
The Herald Bulletin