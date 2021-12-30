’59 class members plan Jan. 4 lunch
ANDERSON — 1959 class members of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights high schools will meet for their monthly class lunch at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
All graduates of AHS, MHHS and HHS and local county area schools are welcome to attend.
Information: Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer, at 765-274-1619.
AHS Class of 1951 to meet, eat Jan. 3
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’51 will meet Monday, Jan. 3, at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.