Chesterfield meal set for March 6

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., will host a chicken-and-noodle dinner Friday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Meal includes homemade noodles and rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert and drink.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12; and free for children under 6 accompanied by an adult ticket holder

All proceeds will go to the church roof fund.

International Day March 18 in Alex

ALEXANDRIA — International Day will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County Farm Bureau 4-H Building.

Information: 765-610-5098.

