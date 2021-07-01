Freedom Concert at Mounds Park
ANDERSON — The Alexandria Community Band will present its annual Freedom Concert on Saturday, July 3, in Mounds Park near Anderson.
The time will be 7 p.m. and everyone is reminded to bring your own lawn chairs. There is a $7 gate admission fee to the park, but the concert is free.
The concert will take place at the Woodland Shelter.
Gospel Highlights radio show set
ANDERSON — Gospel Highlights presents “Thank God, Here We Come Again,” a live recording, at 4 p.m. Aug. 1, at Anderson Zion Baptist Church, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
Listen to Brother James Warner and the Gospel Highlights at these additional dates and times on WHBU 103.7 FM/1240 AM.
August
• Soulfest, Aug. 5-6, from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Morning Broadcast, 6-9 a.m.; and Soulfest, 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 8.
September
• Black Expo, Saturday, Sept. 4, 6-8 p.m.
• Morning Broadway, 7-9 a.m.; and Black Expo, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
• Martin Luther King Jr. statue, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
AHS Class of ’63 lunches begin
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘63 will resume its monthly luncheons at noon on Thursday, July 8, at Blaze Brew Pub (inside Championship Lanes), 1920 E. 53rd St.
The group meets the second Thursday of each month.
COVID vaccinations at Ivy Tech
ANDERSON — Vaccinations for the coronavirus are available this week at Ivy Tech Community College.
A state mobile vaccination clinic is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Ivy Tech, 815 E. 60th St.
‘Summer Show’ opens at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — The public is invited to view the Pendleton Artists Society’s “Summer Show” from July 2 to Aug. 4 at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
Entries will be judged by Pati Sparks on July 2 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Prizes will be first place, $75; second place, $40; third place, $20; and People’s Choice, $20.
Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite artwork for the People’s Choice Award.
Gallery 119 is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
UAW 662 retirees to meet July 7
ANDERSON — United Auto Workers Local 662 retirees will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the UAW Union Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
No face mask is required for fully-vaccinated attendees.
Information: Gary Bronkella, 765-717-6651.
1959 classes to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of 1959 will meet at noon Tuesday at the 1925 Pubhouse at Grandview Golf Course, 1905 Northshore Blvd.
Information: Ann Shaffer, 765-274-1619, or Bob Jackson, 765-642-4049.
