Gospel group singing locally
ANDERSON — The Divinity Trio, a gospel group from Greenfield, will present a concert on Friday, July 8, at 7 p.m. at Main Street Church of God.
Awarded national acclaim last year in the southern gospel music genre, this relatively new group on the scene has picked up significant steam as they continue to establish a name for themselves.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is free; no tickets required. Main Street Church of God is at 4211 Main St., Anderson.
Information: Carl Stagner at 765-635-6142 or pastorcarl@mainstreetcog.net.
To learn about the group, visit www.divinitytrio.com.
The Herald Bulletin