Meeting features museum director
ANDERSON — Mandee Mikulski, Anderson Museum of Art executive director, will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Lions Club’s meeting on July 15.
The Anderson Lions Club meets in the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St., Anderson.
Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m.
For more information about the Anderson Lions Club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
4-H Fair Parade set for July 18
ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County 4-H Fair annual parade will be held on Sunday, July 18, at Horner’s Hometown Market, corner of Harrison and Broadway streets to Beulah Park.
Lineup will begin at 1 p.m., with the parade getting underway at 2 p.m. There is no charge for entry.
For more information, call 765-620-8711.
