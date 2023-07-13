Food distributions set for next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host the following Tailgate Food Distribution events next week.
• 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• 10 a.m., Friday, July 21, at the old Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Operation Back to School is ongoing
INDIANAPOLIS — Operation Back to School MFRF (Military Family Refund Fund) will be available through Aug. 31.
Indiana Veteran Families experiencing financial hardship can apply for $500 per dependent child for back-to-school expenses.
Apply for: Children, kindergarten through 12th grade (up to age 18); and full-time college students (up to age 23). Students must live in the veteran’s home.
You will need: application, DD 214, bank statement, proof of income, proof of child’s residency and proof of child’s dependency.
Send completed applications to: Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, Attn: Military Family Relief Fund, 777 N. Meridian St., Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204, or fax to 317-232-7721 or email to: MFRF@dva.IN.gov.
For information, contact Lynn Dickey (director) at ldickey@dva.in.org or Janie Gregory (assistant director) at jgregory2@dva.in.gov.
All Star team will host Poppy’s Night
LAPEL — Lapel 8u All Star Baseball team will host a fundraiser, Poppy’s Night, on Friday, July 14, at 6 p.m. at the Lapel High School baseball field.
Earlier this spring, teammate, Easton’s baby sister, Poppy Grace, passed away shortly after birth. In her memory, the team is supporting Easton’s (and older sister, Noylin), cause to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital in homes of sponsoring a wagon in Poppy’s name. They will hold a “Bat a thon” and a catching “Pop fly a thon” to raise money.
The boys will be accepting pledges ranging from $0.10 to $5 to see how many hits they can hit during 10 minutes on the pitching machine. While other teammates are batting, the rest of the team will be collecting pledges on how many “Pop” flies they can catch.
So far the boys have exceeded their goal by raising more than $3,500.
AHS class of ’56 to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of 1956 will meet at noon Tuesday, July 18, at 1925 Pub Restaurant, Grandview Golf Course, Anderson.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
Orestes Street Fair set for Saturday
ORESTES — The Orestes Street Fair will be held on Saturday, July 15, from noon to 8 p.m.
There will be 60 food and craft vendors. Karaoke will be in the Gazebo from noon to 5 p.m., Blue Collar Union Band will entertain from 5 to 8 p.m.
There will also be kids activities, and Orestes T-shirts for sale.
Blackjack Davey playing New Castle
NEW CASTLE — The Henry County Concert Series “Live @ The Arts Park” continues at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, at the Arts Park Pavilion.
The evening’s featured band is Blackjack Davey and The Rhythm Kings. Local band Hot Take will open for Blackjack Davey and The Rhythm Kings.
All ages are welcome to attend the free concert, and donations will be accepted at the event for future concerts. Bring lawn chairs. Area non-profit groups will be selling concessions during the concert to benefit community endeavors.
The next concert will be Aug. 18, with Lydia Ferguson and Monte Jackson opening for The Dane Clark Band. The series concludes on Sept. 15 with Jennie DeVoe and opening act Trish Crowe and Marty Weaver.
The Herald Bulletin