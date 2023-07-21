Annual golf outing set for Aug. 17
YORKTOWN — Registration is currently open for the upcoming LifeStream’s 14th annual Golf Outing on Thursday, Aug. 17, at The Players Club.
A shotgun start will be at 9 a.m.
Proceeds benefit older adults and people with disabilities to help them remain independent in their homes and communities.
Information: lifestreaminc.org/golf or call Angie Jenkins at 765-759-1121.
AHS class of ’69 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1969 will meet on Tuesday, July 25, at noon at the Art’s on North Broadway.
All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome to attend.
Library to hold genealogy class
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will hold a “Genealogy 101” class on Tuesday, July 25, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Chief Anderson Room on the library’s 3rd floor.
Attendees will learn the basics of researching their family history, learn how to create a family tree, and discover what resources can help them in their research both at home and at the library.
This session is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
