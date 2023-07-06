Copper roses art class scheduled
PENDLETON — Make two copper roses under the instruction of Tracy Davidson. You will be cutting out the pieces with metal sheers, brazing and forming. These may be colored with flame or we are also offering to texture and patina them.
Class is July 30, 1 to 6 p.m. Cost is $60 and includes all supplies.
Register at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., or by phone 765-778-0986 Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online registrations may be made at pasgallery119.org.
Streaty Park dedication planned
ANDERSON — Dedication to Streaty Park in the memory of John Streaty will take place on Saturday, July 8.
Program will be at 2 p.m. with opening/mayor and pastors speak. At 2:30 p.m., gospel/praise dance; 4 p.m., Charles Swain; 4:30 p.m., talent show; 5:30 p.m. family comments; 7 p.m., event closing. DJs Mingo and Disco George.
There will be free food and fun for the kids. Bring your chairs.
Vendors are now being accepted (no food).
Information: Bertha Streaty at 765-208-1183.
Center to host cha cha lessons
ANDERSON — Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, will begin Cha Cha lessons Monday, July 10, at 6 p.m.
Information: 765-662-2553.
The Herald Bulletin