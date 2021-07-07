Psi Phi purse auction July 20
MARKLEVILLE — Psi Phi Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi Sorority in Markleville will host a purse auction at the Hardy Building located at 1 W. Main at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
Proceeds will help the chapter support Indy Honor Flight and local veteran organizations.
Psi Phi’s personal entertaining auctioneer, Tim Looper, will be auctioning new and gently used purses filled with all sorts of surprises. Purses can be previewed at 6 p.m. (no touching), with the auction starting at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday School plans market
CHESTERFIELD — The Joyful Servants Sunday school class of Chesterfield Christian Church will host a vendors market in the fellowship hall, 207 E. Plum St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
Hot dogs, coney dogs, chips, desserts and drinks will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Homemade chicken and noodles will be for sale for $4 a pint and $8 a quart.
Information: Church office, 765-378-7896.
Comfort Keepers to serve meal
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship “Comfort Keepers” of East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Markleville will have its monthly “God Abundance Meal” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 in the lower fellowship hall of the church.
The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, assorted desserts and drink. Food is available for dining in or takeout from the church, 124 Main St. (Ind. 38).
Girl Scouts partner with Kroger
INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to join Girl Scouts? Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is offering information sessions in partnership with Kroger.
You can discover more about Girl Scouts by visiting any central Indiana Kroger store from 4 to 8 p.m. July 13 or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17.
Girl Scouts, volunteers and staff will answer questions and hand out fun and interactive program booklets to all girls in grades K-12.
Information: www.girlscoutsindiana.org/kroger.
Legion to host dance Thursday
CHESTERFIELD — The American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, will host a dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
DJ will be Jerry Wilmoth.
It is open to the general public. Cost is $5 per person.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Red Hats to meet Saturday
MUNCIE — The WOW Chapter of The Red Hat Society will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at MCL Cafeteria, 3501 Granville Ave.
All members with complete COVID vaccinations may attend. Come with ideas for future gatherings and events.
Information: Susan Freeman, 765-644-7036.
