Blessings Box to help those in need
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Community Church of God is now offering support to anyone in need with the Blessing Box.
It contains non-perishable food items and is available 24/7. Take what you need or leave what you can.
The Inspirations to play at area church
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will host The Inspirations with special guests, Livin Forgivin, in concert on Friday, May 20.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating, to guarantee your seats, purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/inspirations or call/text 765-667-0842.
Online at www.matthewseumc.org.
Pastor John Clark to share June 12 message
ANDERSON — Former Pastor John Clark will speak at Wesley Free Methodist Church on Sunday, June 12. Clark is scheduled to share the message in the 11 a.m. worship service at the church at 3017 W. Eighth St., Anderson.
For the decade beginning in 1985, Pastor John and his wife Karen Clark provided loving and effective leadership for the congregation. Pastor John currently serves as the senior pastor at the Crossroads Community Church in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.
Lapel show choir to celebrate 54th year
LAPEL — On Saturday night, May 21, the Lapel High School Show Choir will celebrate 54 years of singing, dancing, and the joy of music. The show will be presented in the LHS auditorium and will begin at 7:00.
Music drawn from Broadway shows, movies and current pop hits will promise an evening with a variety of vocal styles and dance. A few of the favorites will be “Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’” from Disney’s Teen Beach Movie and Belmont Avenue/I Like It from the Broadway musical “A Bronx Tale”.
For the first time, the show choir will perform a rap song……”Be Nice”..... a collaboration of the The Black Eyed Peas and rapper Snoop Dog.
The fun will start at 7:00 and doors will open at 6:30. Adult admission is $5, school-aged children are $3. Sponsors will be admitted free of charge with their passes.
AHS 1952 Class luncheon Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High Class of 1952 will be holding its class luncheon Thursday May 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Rd. All class members and friends are welcomed to attend.
