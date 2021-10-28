Trunk-or-Treat school bus style, Oct. 29
ANDERSON — Anderson Transit System will host its annual Trunk or Treat School Bus Style from 6:15 p.m. until the candy is gone on Friday, Oct. 29.
It will be at the former North Side Middle School, corner of Cross Street and Indiana Avenue.
Rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
LAPEL — The Lapel Lions Club is now taking orders for fresh Florida navel oranges, and the red grapefruit.
Cost of a 20-pound (2/5 of a bushel) of each is $30. A 40-pound (4/5 of a bushel) of each is $40. Prices are the same as last year.
To place an order, or if you have any questions, contact Karen Roudebush at 765-617-2300, or any Lapel Lions Club member. Orders need to be placed by Saturday, Nov. 13.
Fruit will be available for pick-up at the Lions Building at 329 S. Main St., Lapel, on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
