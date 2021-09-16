Sweet Galilee’s open house Friday
ANDERSON — Sweet Galilee at the Wigwam will host a come-and-go open house from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at 722 W. 14th St., Anderson, in the temporary leasing office.
Donuts and coffee will be provided to senior adults in the community that come out to learn more about the luxury senior living experience designed to be affordable for those 62 and older.
Information or to RSVP: Jeremy, 765-637-3112.
Jamboree Nationals
slated for Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — The 40th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals will run Friday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis.
Discount tickets can also be purchased at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.
At the gate, Adult, single-day tickets (ages 13+) are $20, with children (ages 3-12) $10. Kids under-three are free.
Corn maze to open
ANDERSON — Faith Family Farm, 2817 E. 53rd St. (Faith Assembly of God), will be open Sept. 25 to Oct. 24 for its annual Corn Maze.
Fridays require a reservation. Saturday and Sunday hours are noon to 7 p.m.
There will be a corn maze, pumpkin patch, food trucks and concessions, haystack slide, super slide, and games.
Cost is $5.
Information: www.faith churchonline.net/farm.
Golf outing hosted at Rangeline
ANDERSON — The second annual Rangeline Community Center golf outing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Grandview Golf Course.
The fundraising event has a 10:30 a.m. tee time.
Cost is $50 per person/ foursome teams. Includes snack bag, dinner, and prizes.
Information and registration: clairefarr@att.net.
Anti-violence event set for Shadyside
ANDERSON — Andon’s Blessings No Violence event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at Shadyside Memorial Park, 1112 Broadway St., Anderson – near the playground equipment and pavilion.
There will be free candy for the children,professional photographer offering free photos, food vendors, free water and live music from Crossroads featuring Jason and Shannon Orick.
The event is free and open to the public.
This is the first-ever event for Andon’s Blessings to help raise awareness about gun violence and preventing violence in our community. Plan to gather at the park and then walk along Broadway with signs at 1 p.m. Bring your signs and feel free to come in a costume if you want. Music begins at 4 p.m.
Andon’s Blessings was created by Kevin Oliver in memory of his son, Andon Jo Oliver, 17, who lost his life to gun violence on Jan. 3, 2021. He wants to stop violence and promote gun awareness within the community.
Information: andons blessings@yahoo.com.
Paint workshop at Rangeline
ANDERSON — The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road will have a seasonal paint workshop on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Cost is $30.00 and includes all materials.
Reservations: Claire Franklin, 765-617-8349.
