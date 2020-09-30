MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs and two sides on Friday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out.
Post 216 is located at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown. The Legion is a non-smoking venue and open to the public.
Information: 765-354-4892.
CHESTERFIELD — A drive-thru chicken and noodle dinner will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., Chesterfield.
The dinner will consist of homemade chicken and noodles and yeast rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert.
Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children, 10 and under.
LAPEL — The Lapel Lions Club is going to hold one more drive-thru fish fry for the year on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. (note the time change), at the club house located at 329 S. Main St., Lapel.
This will be the breaded and fried fish normally served at the club's 3-day fish fry.
Cost will be $8 for the meal, which includes two sides. Extra fish is available for an extra cost.
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will host the Tribute Quartet in concert on Sunday, Oct. 11.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with the concert getting underway at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. There is limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions.
To guarantee your seats, purchase tickets in advance online or call/text 765-667-0842. Visit www.matthewseumc.org/tribute for ticket ordering, COVID-19 disclaimers, and to check on status of event.
CHESTERFIELD - The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, will hot a ribeye steak dinner on Friday beginning at 5 p.m.
Cost is $15.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
ANDERSON - Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) has opened its latest exhibition, Open Space: Art About The Land exhibition. The 34 piece show comprises AMOA permanent collection purchases made over the past 17 years of the annual show.
The fall exhibition showcases works submitted by Indiana artists who were encouraged to derive creative inspiration from the land, or whose work celebrates the notion of open space as it relates to the land.
The exhibition will conclude through Oct. 30. Those unable to visit the museum are welcome to visit www.andersonart.org to view photos of the pieces, learn more about upcoming shows and activities, and to view gallery hours.
