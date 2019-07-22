ANDERSON – The Madison County Community Foundation is doubling every dollar they receive after it was awarded a Lilly Endowment.
“Right now, for the next year and a half, it’s a wonderful time,” said Sally DeVoe, Executive Director at Madison County Community Foundation.
For any group, organization or corporation willing to set up a donation with the MCCF, the Lilly fund will essentially double that gift, allowing more dollars to go directly to scholarships, grants and organizations throughout Madison County.
The organization was originally founded by a similar Lilly Endowment program in 1992, when Lilly Endowment offered the Madison County Community Foundation a $500,000 challenge grant- whereby Lilly Endowment would match every $2 raised in endowed funds with $1.
From that original gift the foundation has grown to control more than $23 million in assets, which is delivered to the community through grants and scholarships.
Unlike many other community non-profits, the MCCF isn’t focused on creating new programs, but instead supporting those already in Madison County, as well as ensuring donors who would like to see a gift set up in perpetuity know their chosen organization will continue to receive funds long after they are gone.
“It’s a different approach in philanthropy,” DeVoe said. “We try not to run these programs, but we work to support them.”
The Madison County Community Foundation addresses community needs that most often fall under five categories: arts and culture, education, health, human services and civic affairs.
Essentially, the goal at Madison County Community Foundation is to assist area residents in making philanthropic giving as effective as possible, DeVoe said.
"Our mode of operation is important to understand. We do not typically do fund-raising; rather we seek to assist donors in their charitable intent. Our question always is, "How may we help you in what you want to do?” wrote Robert Nicholson, President of the Board of Directors, in the organization’s annual report.
DeVoe also points to the organization’s focus on financial stewardship that recently won them a national award as proof of the MCCF’s fulfillment of that goal.
The Madison County Community Foundation has been awarded a Certificate of Standards Compliance for Ethical and Operational Standards by the National Council on Foundations. The compliance review encompasses 26 standards for best practice including structure, governance, resource development, stewardship, accountability, donor relations, grant making and community leadership.
"The Madison County Community Foundation's standard of ethical behavior assures donors, volunteers, and clients that their best interests are being served", said Executive Director Sally DeVoe, "the certification process is rigorous and highly detailed, as it should be, since it represents excellence in all aspects of Community Foundation work."
