ANDERSON — Multiple hospitals throughout Indiana, including one Anderson hospital, have received accolades from the American Heart Association.
Community Hospital received Gold Plus and Target Stroke Honor Roll from the AHA, as of Aug. 4.
Such awards are the result of Community Hospital Anderson using a tracking system from the AHA, according to Brandi Crum, an ER nurse for Community Hospital.
The tracking is said to be part of "Get with the Guidelines," a quality improvement initiative from the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association.
The above awards are given based on how well hospitals meet AHA requirements.
They must be at least 85% compliant with each of the seven achievement measures for two consecutive years to receive the Stroke Gold Plus designation, Crum wrote in an email.
Target Stroke Honor Roll means at least 75% of patients presenting a stroke received a clot-busting medication within 60 minutes or upon their arrival, according to the AHA website.
Dr. Anne Ford, a Cardiologist for Community, hopes the awards will give folks confidence, knowing they'll be getting the best care possible.
"A lot people think, 'oh, if I'm in a smaller town, the care isn't as good' but you can see that our awards are proving we're delivering excellent care to the community," Ford said.