Lauren May named to SNHU dean’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lauren May of Elwood, daughter of Corey and Sonya May, Elwood, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2022 dean’s list.
She is a graduate of Elwood Community High School.
Celena Mercer on Harding dean’s list
SEARCY, Ark. — Celena Mercer, Anderson, a senior, studying middle level education, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester.
IU Kokomo reveals fall dean’s list
KOKOMO — In the fall 2022 semester, 794 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period. Students are listed by hometown.
They include:
Alexandria: Abigail Jo Ellis, Bailey Lee Anne Freel, Clarissa Anne Kepner and Emily M. Leever.
Anderson: Drew Brown, Jacob Robert Friis, Katie Elizabeth Jones, Emma Perry, Heather Shanahan, Jaeden J. Shirley and Lindsey Nicole VanDevander.
Arcadia: Angelica Marie Montgomery and Kylie Allison Porter.
Atlanta: Hunter Michael Wik.
Cicero: Luke Andrew Barnes, Alexis Danielle Gilbert, Seth A. Handy, Michelle Alexandra Landis and Grace Elizabeth Richardson.
Elwood: Corinne Nicole Chimel, Sarah Beth Chimel, Madyson Deckard, Garrett Michael Elder, Arionna Mckenzie Cheyenne Hoffman and Hailey M. Howell.
Fairmount: Parker Keith Amburgey, Emily Hood and Gabrielle Nicole Spence.
Frankton: Cristen J. Courtney, Kelsey Hall and Kathryn Thresher.
Lapel: Luke Patrick Richardson.
Middletown: Kathryn Rose Cole and Christina Marie West.
Summitville: Blayklee K. Stitt and Hanna Irene Young.
The Herald Bulletin