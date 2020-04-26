I never thought school ending would have this much affect on me.
I’ve been attending Alexandria for most of my life, and it is filled with the most thoughtful and caring student body and staff around. I am blessed to have been able to grow up with all these people, and I’m truly looking forward to seeing what each and everyone of them do in the future.
The senior class of 2020 is filled with the most talented people I have ever met. I’m sure when we get older most of our students will be well known for making an impact on this world, and I can’t wait to see that.
I am very devastated though that I will be missing out on the rest of my high school memories. My senior year of track has been on my mind everyday for the past four years. I would do anything to be able to be with the Tigers track team one more time and finish out the season. Track has always been a passion of mine, and I’ve been blessed to have been able to compete and learn with such a supportive group of athletes. All the coaches from my sixth-grade year to my senior year in every sport I tried have always believed in every athlete and pushed them all to compete to their best ability. I want to thank them all for that. And, for all the coaches that have helped me throughout the years, I want to thank you all as well. Every single one of you has made a huge impact in my life, and I will forever cherish all the lessons I have learned through athletics.
Alexandria will always have a special place in my heart. I have been given so many life-changing opportunities that I wouldn’t change for the world, and the memories I have made will forever be with me. I wish I could run my last race and walk out on senior night and thank my team one more time in person, but that chance will never happen, so I’ll be grateful for the past years and remember those memories.
I know the community of Alexandria would have really loved to have watched our gifted baseball team make history for the second year in a row, but I also know that the legacy of those boys will last a lifetime and they have already made such an impact on this small town, which is more than most people could of ever done.
Most of us wish we could attend our senior prom, walk across the stage for graduation and end our high school experiences the way we dreamed they would end, but I know everything happens for a reason. I believe that God has bigger plans for all of us after all this is done. I wish I would’ve gotten one last lap around the school to say goodbye and thank the staff at Alexandria, because I’m so grateful for every individual who works in the high school. They are all outstanding teachers and such caring people. I’m thankful for the way they have handled this situation and the efforts they are taking to lighten this dark time.
I pray for the whole community and hope that soon all these worries will be lifted. Thank you, Alexandria, for the best years of my life.