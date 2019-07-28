ATLANTA — For years, the community of Atlanta has been known for its annual New Earth Festival, but recently hundreds of people have visited the community under the allure of model railroading.
Atlanta is home to Mr. Muffin’s Trains, the Choo Choo Café and excursion train rides on the Nickel Plate Express.
What started as a hobby for Steve Nelson in 1988 has become the center of four businesses that is putting Atlanta on the map for model railroading enthusiasts.
The center of the businesses is a model train layout consisting of more than 4,000 square feet, where visitors can see 25 trains run simultaneously. The goal is to have 50 trains operating together by the end of the year.
Nelson, a business professor at Butler University, said he currently owns 600 engines and approximately 6,000 rolling stock cars for his display.
“I started in 1988 with HO and eventually sold them,” he explained, surrounded by model railroad engines, cars and accessories. “I switched to O gauge in 2000.
“I had a big layout in the basement of my home in Carmel (1,800 square feet) that I would open to the public on Saturdays.”
Nelson said he quickly wished he had more space and rented a 4,000-square-foot building in Carmel and hosted two national conventions.
After a second move to a bigger facility, Nelson decided he needed more space and purchased a house and seven acres to the west of Atlanta with the intention of constructing a building for his trains.
Instead, Nelson purchased a store in Atlanta in 2016 and renovated it over the summer, opening his train layout to the public in April 2017.
Meanwhile, he became a dealer of trains in 2014 and has been in the top five in the U.S. in terms of sales. That resulted in the purchase of a 6,000-square-foot building in Atlanta for the dealership.
Nelson and his family constructed all the various train layouts, and the collection is open on weekends for free.
“We get between 200 and 300 people here every Saturday,” Nelson said. “Grandfathers telling their grandchildren about their model trains.”
He said the layout is visited by a lot of special needs children and there are visitors on a regular basis from outside of Indiana.
With the influx of visitors coming to Atlanta and no place to eat, Nelson established the Choo Choo Café, which is open on weekends.
“These are not like the trains being sold after World War II,” he explained. “They all have chips in them so they can be controlled by electronic devices, including the sounds.”
Nelson said his train display is one of the five largest in the country that is open to the public.
“You have to go to New York or San Diego to see a bigger train layout,” he said.
Once the building was completed, it took Nelson and his family four months to install the tracks and they’re still working on the scenery and additional track designs.
Nelson said he got interested in the hobby at the age of 12 when he worked in a toy and hobby shop in Glendale.
“I used to go set up stuff at Christmas time in people’s homes,” he said. “I always intended it to be a hobby, not a business.”
Where did the Mr. Muffin name originate?
Nelson said when his children were younger he would make up stories involving Mr. and Mrs. Muffin.
“When I sold the HO trains my kids put it on eBay as 'Mr. Muffin’s Trains' and the name stuck,” he said.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
