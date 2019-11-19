All Elite Wrestling power couple taking the fight to industry titans

It's been a chaotic year for Cody and Brandi Rhodes since the world learned about the formation of All Elite Wrestling on Jan. 1. The couple, who are both executives with the company and in-ring performers, have had little downtime in putting together All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite, which made its television debut on TNT on Oct. 2 and will be broadcast live from Indianapolis on Wednesday.
But these days, when there is time off, Cody and Brandi can be found, like millions of other Americans, consuming the wide collection of content available on the Disney+ streaming platform, including the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.”
“I would do anything for Baby Yoda,” Cody said Tuesday, a day ahead of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite's debut at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. “I would give my life for Baby Yoda right now, and if he, if the Mandalorian is thinking about turning that in, turning that Baby Yoda in, he's just got it all wrong.”
Brandi said they've been rediscovering some Disney movies and checking out a few they haven't seen, which, for her, included “Frozen.” And AEW's chief branding officer, whose in-ring persona recently took a decidedly dark turn, found herself impressed with “bad girl” Elsa.
“We talk about work pretty much 99.9 percent of the time, and then that one percent is leftover for Disney things and sometimes horror things 'cause that's my bag,” Brandi said. “It's a big commitment to be working together, spending all of this time together.”
Brandi has often accompanied Cody to the ring, but recently she's “given him the go-ahead” to do his own thing while she pursues another course, forming an alliance with the formidable Awesome Kong. The pair has been terrorizing the women's division of late, taking “trophies” from fallen competitors. She thinks the division between work life and married life has been a healthy step.
“I think I needed a little bit of growth outside of the relationship being onscreen all the time, and I definitely think I had more that I envisioned for myself in being in AEW,” Brandi said. “So right now it's kinda a fun balance.”
This journey began for Cody and Brandi long before the January announcement of AEW's entry into the industry. Cody and the other members of the Elite – tag team/brothers Matt and Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega – put together the All In pay-per-view, with a goal of attracting 10,000 fans. There were a lot of industry experts who said it couldn't be done. But the group pulled it off, drawing more than 11,000 fans and creating the foundation for AEW.
“The whole thing was about being told, 'No, there's no audience for this, guys. Wrestling isn't popular anymore, you're lying to yourselves,'” Cody said. “And every week is another shot now of saying, 'No, we were not lying.' We're in a different market every week, drawing great fans and doing well, the biggest debut on TNT in five years.”
All In was Cody's “welcome to AEW” moment. He's enjoyed getting to see them for other people every week, most notably for his brother, Dustin Rhodes.
“I got to see one in person in the ring with my own brother, who really had no clue what this was until he walked out at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. I could see it in his eyes,” Cody said. “He was like, 'Oh, wow, this is what wrestling is. This is what they were talking about.'”
AEW sells itself as something different than other promotions in the industry, including WWE. There's a heavy emphasis put on serving the growing fanbase, which Cody calls their “sixth man.” Early on, Cody had a meeting with TNT executives where he told them the two most valuable members of the AEW roster were veteran wrestler Chris Jericho, the company's current world champion, and the audience.
“They are 100 percent a part of the show, just as much as the wrestlers in the ring,” Cody said. “And they know they're part of the show, and that's why it's such an interactive, in a way, old-school wrestling experience, where what the fans do is actually a huge part of the show and it plays out in the ring, and it changes. It's fluid.”
That doesn't mean AEW's path forward changes on the whim of the fans. The brain trust of AEW has a long-term plan working backward from the major pay-per-views. Part of that brain trust is president and CEO Tony Khan, who Cody says can be very vocal in his support of the product he helped bring to life. Cody finds Khan's advocacy for the wrestling consumer invaluable.
“For so long the doors were so shut, and it was such a good old boys system when really what's been missing is what's been complained about for 18 years,” Cody said. “And it's been fans who have been vocal, so to have a fan that has the acumen and the power to do this and make this all real, it's really wonderful.”
From Day 1, AEW has made it clear it's an inclusive promotion, with a diverse mix of wrestlers from all walks of life. Brandi said AEW doesn't want things to be how they always were. She points out the mix of personalities, lifestyles and talents on the roster reflects society itself.
“A lot of time we just look at it like a snapshot of what society is like today, and society's very diverse,” Brandi said. “So why wrestling wouldn't be caught up to that would be mysterious. Especially when you have so much talent in all walks of life. I think that you get the best of both worlds looking at everyone.”
Brandi feels a responsibility as a female, minority executive in a male-dominated industry to provide an example for others who might be looking for a role model who looks like they do. She was in figure skating as a kid and got into the sport after seeing Debbie Thomas. It piqued her interest, and she hopes she can do the same for other kids.
“It's motivating, it's extremely motivating,” Brandi said. “It makes me continue to want to do more.”
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite has dominated the Wednesday night ratings war over industry leader WWE's NXT show. It was the highest-rated debut for TNT in five years. And merchandise is selling out quickly at the live shows.
As Brandi looks at the success the promotion has already experienced, she sees growth not as a straight line, knowing there will be dips, twists and turns. But she's counting all the accomplishments, big and small, as successes and keeping the company's goals front of mind.
“Every single week, you have to think how do we make this even better? How do we personally all get better?” Brandi said. “We're just continuing building blocks and taking steps toward the ultimate goal, which is for AEW to be forever.”
For Cody, the journey is more personal. He's doing what he needs to do for his family now, but also is motivated by the memory of his father, the "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, losing his life's work in WCW to WWF and Vince McMahon.
“I don't lose sleep about it, but there's definitely a vindication in being able to kinda march on King's Landing and make our mark, “ Cody said. “And make sure that the Rhodeses aren't forgotten.”
He finds his “selfish” motivations balanced out by his AEW comrades. Omega is trying to expose an American audience to the Joshi wrestling of Japan. The Jackson brothers, who form the Young Bucks tag team, are trying to make tag-team wrestling a main event on any show. Khan wants to provide a sports-centric style of wrestling, which is reflected in the win-loss records and weekly ratings assigned to wrestlers.
“But I can't pretend it's not there, that's part of the Rhodes legacy, and I'm still a Rhodes.”