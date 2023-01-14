ANDERSON — Anderson’s Alley Theatre Company is giving guests the ability to interact with the dead, no séance required.
This conversation — or better yet, poetic monologue with the dead — is part of “Spoon River Anthology,” the latest production from the Alley Theatre.
Those who’ve never heard of it are not alone. Karen Sipes, the director of the local production, was in the same boat. After doing some research, Sipes fell in love with the characters.
Each character performs a poetic monologue about their lives in Spoon River as well as their current state in the afterlife. Subject matters range from death to illicit affairs.
The more than 50 residents comprising the fictional town of Spoon River were divided among nine cast members.
Each character performs a monologue in the graveyard where they are buried. The audience will be seated around the graveyard and some will be able to interact with the characters.
Musical numbers will accompany some of the monologues. Local resident Martha Green and musician Ed Paul Fry were slated to perform the songs; however, only Fry was available. As of Thursday, Sipes will be singing in his place.
The play, adapted for the stage by Charles Aidman, is based on the book written by Edgar Lee Masters.
Though published in 1915, Masters’ work could be more relevant than ever. Recent discussions about whether certain materials should be deemed too controversial for libraries and other spaces are certainly not new.
Spoon River Anthology was subject to such scrutiny in the early 1900s because it contained materials considered to be unsavory at the time, according to the National Endowment for the Humanities. Masters’ characters were said to be based on scandalous details about the lives of real people from the author’s hometown of Lewisville, Illinois.
“Even though most names were fictitious, everyone in town knew exactly who he was talking about,” the endowment for the humanities notes.
This resulted in a book ban, which was lifted in 1974.