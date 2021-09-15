Today I’m sticking with my promise to fill you in on homeschooling.
OK, can you picture those old-fashioned three-bottom plows? You know those where you have a two-horse hitch. The Belgiums ease into their harness and pull for what they’re worth; after they’re started a bit, the dirt rolls over as furrow after furrow as the ground is turned over.
Well, I’ve had to think of this scene time and again. You know that first week the plow just kinda slid over the top, everything was new, the novelty of new books and new routines was shining bright. By Monday of the second week, the plow was being set deeper. There was a slight pause as we all dug in to pull our share of the load. We had new concepts, a kindergarten girl with bright eyes as she mastered the rhyme to go with her new sound, three-year-olds not so impressed about sitting in their desks, and a one-year-old convinced he could help Mama give flash cards. Then there was a teacher in love with each of her little students, yet unsure which need was the greatest at the moment!
That’s life at our house.
And you know horses need a break sometimes, so I try not to feel guilty to have Daniel take a child or two with him for an hour or so, giving me a chance to get some classes in with less interruptions.
As I write, Julia is lost in a book about a foster girl while the little boys are all sound out. They will be waking up any time and ready for an afternoon snack. I’ve been running a bit low on afternoon snack ideas since we’ve been trying to clean up our diet, omitting sugar, dairy, and wheat. (I’ll fill in more on that on another day.) Hosanna has been sitting here next to me munching baby carrots with homemade dip, that along with some popcorn is probably what the little boys will have for their snack.
By this time of the day I tend to feel a bit antsy- ready for another school day which will need to wait till the next morning, but for today, I’ll take a deep breath, knowing that horses need to rest too.
The children’s favorite after-school snack are these No-Bake Chocolate Yum-Yum balls that we came up with to suit our chocolate-y taste buds. If you do not have Stevia you may substitute it with another sweetener of your choice. Try it. You will be amazed at the tasty yet nutritional dimension of these treats. Be sure to note that any items may be added or omitted to strike your personal taste buds!
