I — Gloria’s husband, Daniel — decided that I would like to give Gloria a break again for a week. I had a couple things I wanted to share.
Two weeks ago ,as I was ready to do the chores, 1-year-old Joshua was wide awake. I took him choring with me as Gloria got school started with Julia and Austin.
In the barn, the baby goats were bleating, which Joshua dearly loves. We put some non-GMO grain in the bucket for Daisy, our family milk goat, while I milked her. Baby Joshua was toddling around and comes right up to where I was milking with big eyes. He started to do some exclaiming, which I could not understand. That moment was one that I just wanted to freeze and save.
There is something with animals that helps children develop, and you could see his little brain spinning as we finished chores.
Yesterday, Hosanna woke up early, and we did chores in the barn together. We also wanted to feed the fish, then bring a couple catfish home for breakfast. So after chores, we grabbed some floating catfish food and the fishing net. I think I was about as excited as she was.
Our half-acre pond is about 500 feet from the barn. I called the fish; you can see ripples in the pond as they make their way to the feeding spot. We started to throw some food in.
The fish come right to the edge. On our first dip, we caught one that was maybe 20 inches long. I told her I wanted to wait on a real big one. I was squatted down with the net, Hosanna leaning on my shoulders. I told her we have to be really quiet, which she did well. Finally the moment was right. We got a big one; it probably weighed about 6 pounds and was 24 inches. Hosanna was jumping with excitement.
I often think about what kind of memories we are making for our children. Are we giving that special time they need to develop emotionally so they can grow up to do the same for their children? Do we look in their eyes every day and tell them we love them? Am I keeping first things first?
Gloria made me World’s Best Chalupas for my birthday supper, which was a big hit with all!
